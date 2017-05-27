Rock star Ray is guest at Barbeque ’67 celebration in Pinchbeck

Veteran guitarist Ray Fenwick was the special guest at a charity concert in Pinchbeck to celebrate the anniversary of Barbeque ’67.

Uptown Vinyl Records, inside Spalding Lifestyle Centre, hosted the five-hour concert that marked the pioneering music festival held in Spalding 50 years ago which saw a number of legendary musicians and bands play.

Ray Fenwick (centre) and friends entertain an audience at Uptown Vinyl Records in Pinchbeck. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG200517-128TW.

Mr Fenwick, a former member of the Spencer Davis Group, Bo Diddley and Ian Gillan Band, as well as the voice of the theme tune to 1960s and 70s children’s TV show Magpie, entertained his audience who were given free entry to the concert.

About 100 people attended the event where more than £200 was raised through donations for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Alan Barnsdale, who opened Uptown Vinyl Records about two years ago, said: “It went very well, everyone appreciated the quality of the music and the professionalism was amazing.”

Along with Mr Fenwick, there was also music from Ben Canton, Dave Horton, Mike Forbes and others.