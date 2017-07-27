Robert takes to the skies to raise funds for Cancer Research

Robert is training to fly the coast of Great Britain by paramotor. (Photo supplied)

A paramotor is similar to a paraglider and is powered by a small motor-driving propeller, worn like a backpack under a paraglider wing.

Robert Westbrook prepares for take off in training. He is aiming to fly the coast of Great Britain by paramotor. (Photo supplied).

It is launched by foot, which means the rider runs along the ground, building up enough speed to take off.

Robert, a 36-year-old teaching assistant, wants to complete the challenge to raise money for Cancer Research UK, a cause close to his heart.

The only hitch is that he is completely new to the sport and is learning how to fly a paramotor from scratch.

He said: “Flying around the coast of Britain on a paramotor is something that has been spoken about in the paragliding community but has never been done before.

“I have zero experience so that is what makes this a real challenge. It is the fact that I am doing all the training as a beginner.

“The idea started when I was in Spain and I saw these guys flying off a nearby mountain onto the beach using paramotors and it looked beautiful.

“I started watching You Tube videos and got on the internet and found a training school near where I live in Peterborough.” (UKPPG and Fenland Wind and Airsports Centre in March.)

“The fact that no one has flown in a paramotor around Great Britain before appealed to me and the fact I can do this for charity.

“There are no end of people who do runs etc but this is something different and my brain has not stopped thinking about it.”

With the right wind conditions a rider can get up to 20 mph on a flight and can be in the air for around three and a half hours.

After stopping off in Spalding, Robert will be making stops in Boston, Skegness, Grimbsy, Hull, Whitby and Sutherland on the way north.

He added: “If the weather conditions are right, when I get to the west coast of Scotland I would like to fly over Ben Nevis. You can get up to 10,000 feet maximum in a paramotor.”

Robert will attempt the Great Britain challenge next year and aims to stop off in Spalding on June 18, although the exact landing location is yet to be arranged.

You can follow Robert’s challenge and map his flight on his website: www.flygb.co.uk

