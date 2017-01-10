Robbery at Gedney Hill convenience store

Police are investigating a robbery at the McColl’s convenience store on Hillgate, Gedney Hill, on Monday morning.

Between 5am and 5.30am, the offenders used force to enter the shop and steal money and goods. No-one was injured during the incident.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw anything suspicious in the area, especially anyone running from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Keith Spicer, at Spalding CID, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 38 of January 9.