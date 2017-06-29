Roaring two days for firms at Lincolnshire Show

It was a massive operation for Holbeach St Johns’ business Doubleday to get its machinery to this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

The company, which supplies agricultural products, also has depots at Swineshead and Kings Lynn.

Swinesheads Drayton Motors. Pictured: Jack Butler, Becka Shepherd, Nathan Sargent (SG220617-107TW)

They filled three lorry loads and spent around £1,500 getting all the gear to the Lincolnshire Showground.

It included bringing in their new ‘telehandlers’ built by German company Kramer, which are a cross between a crane and a forklift.

Alex Child, group sales manager for Doubleday, said: “We have had a fantastic two days. We have seen lots of people.

“This is our biggest show of the year and we do about 11-12 shows a year, including the Holbeach vintage rally.

“It costs a lot to get the equipment here in haulage.”

○ Swineshead-based Drayton Motors, which specialises in new and used Kia vehicles, was also celebrating a successful two days.

General Manager Darren Bradford said: “We had a strong first day and have sold some cars and arranged quite a few test drives.

“This is our fifth year doing this and it has grown from having half a dozen cars to start with in a smaller unit to having 15 cars and a larger space.”