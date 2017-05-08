Roaring Twenties recreated at Spalding Rugby Club ball

Ball-goers were transported back to the glamourous Roaring Twenties at the weekend thanks to organisers of Spalding Rugby Football Club’s charity event.

The Great Gatsby-themed ball, raising funds for the club and the charity Rugby for Heroes, included a drinks reception and three-course meal while guests were treated to live music by The Belles – who played well-known tracks with a vintage twist – and a disco.

Organised by Michelle Cooke, Vicki Sayer, Alison Hudson and her daughter Megan, the event at Springfields Exhibition Centre also featured an auction, raffle and gift tree.

The committee were delighted with the support the fundraiser received and the efforts of guests who pulled out all the stops and dressed in clothes that were appropriate to the era.

“It was a great night – we’re really pleased with how it all went,” said Michelle, speaking afterwards.

“We were so impressed by the women’s outfits, even the men added lovely little touches like hats and scarves. It was fabulous.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped and supported us and those who donated the gifts, prizes and auction items.”

It is not yet known how much the event raised.

