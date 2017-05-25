Road repairs planned for B1166 in Deeping St James

Patching works will be taking place on the Station Road and Crowland Road sections of the B1166 in Deeping St James from Thursday, June 1 to Monday, June 5.

The works will repair defects in the road surface and are part of an ongoing programme of improvements in the area.

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesperson said: “To allow the works to take place safely, the road will be closed from the level crossing to the Gravel Causeway junction, with a signed diversion route in place.

“Access will be maintained for businesses and residents, although delays may be experienced, so motorists are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”