Roads have reopened following a gas leak in Long Sutton.

The leak in Bridge Road meant roads were closed in the area while it was brought under control.

Gas leak, Bridge Road, Long Sutton. Road was closed in both directions between Premier Foods and The Ship Inn.

The A17 and A1101 into the town were closed and drivers were advised to avoid the area.

