Ro earns his stripes with Zebra

The identity of long-standing local band Zebra’s new lead guitarist was revealed on Saturday night to an extremely packed and lively Lincolnshire Poacher.

Ro Barrett has stepped up to take on the role and has previously gigged with bands throughout Europe.

The dance floor was packed throughout the night and Zebra would like to say a big thank you to everyone who made the effort to support them and Ro.

The band are next appearing on May 6 at The Birds, Spalding before headlining at The Spalding Beer and Music Festival on Friday, May 26, after the event is opened by sister band Sarah O’Brien and her band Miss O’Brien’s Boys.