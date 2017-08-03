River turns green and causes a headache for Spalding Water Taxi staff

The Spalding Water Taxi was forced to chug through a carpet of green as the River Welland changed colour overnight.

People have been speculating on social media about what could have caused the river to suddenly go green around High Bridge and through the town.

Anthony Grunwell, Operations Manager for Spalding Water Taxi, says it has caused a headache for his team as they have been forced to negotiate around clumps of weed up to two to three foot long.

He said: “It can get terrible around the propellers. A fortnight ago we had to stop running the water taxi over the Saturday and Sunday because it was so bad. It’s obviously meant a loss of earnings for us and I’ve been in touch with the river inspector because this should not be allowed to happen.

“I don’t know how long it will stay like this. It depends on whether they will open the gates. There are two sets of gates - one by Springfields at the end of the Coronation Channel and the lock gates near Bakkavor.”

Anthony believes the colour change has been caused by weed cuttings drifting down the river from the direction of Crowland which has caused a bottleneck of debris in the town centre.

But a spokesperson for the Environment Agency said it is duckweed that has turned the river green.

He said: “This harmless plant grows really quickly under the right conditions – the recent hot weather and rain has been ideal for it. A lot of rivers, canals and other water bodies will get duckweed at this time of year. It’s very visible but generally not a problem in these amounts and will disperse in time.”

