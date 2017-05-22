River rescue drink driver told: ‘You’re lucky to be here’

A drink driver who was rescued by a passing motorist after crashing into a river has been banned from the road for 12 months.

Alison Rossiter (58) was dragged from her sinking car by passer-by Steve Jones who dived in to save her. Rossiter, of Broadgate, Spalding, told Peterborough magistrates the crash was caused by sneezing which made her glasses fall off.

But they were told that after being breathalysed at the scene, she admitted to police that she had been drinking in a pub prior to the incident.

She admitted drink driving and was fined £140.

She was told by magistrates that she was “lucky to be here”.

Following the incident in March, Cambridgeshire, on April 30, Mr Jones was praised for his bravery by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

He told how he jumped into the freezing cold river after Rossiter careered off the road and into the water.

Mr Jones (35) said: “I heard the splash and knew something had happened. When I ran outside the car was just sinking into the water. I knew I had to do something. There could have been children in the car.”

He added: “I went straight into the water and tried to open the doors first of all, but couldn’t. Luckily the windows were already smashed, so I went underwater and unlocked the doors and just had a feel around. I managed to feel someone in there and pulled them out.

“It could have been an awful lot worse than it was. I just did what any human would do. It was completely pitch black. I couldn’t open my eyes either so it was literally by feel.”

Police also tweeted their gratitude to Steve, saying: “Steve, thank you for your life saving actions.”