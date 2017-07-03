Rippingale teenager wows judges on The Voice Kids

A singing sensation from Rippingale wowed judges on The Voice Kids on Saturday (July 1) and has secured a place in the next round of the show.

Tabi Gervis, 14, who performed Songbird by Eva Cassidy is through to the ‘battle rounds’ after Pixie Lott and Danny Jones span their chairs round for her.

Up until the final seconds of her performance none of the judges had turned until Danny said to Pixie “we’ve got to go, we’ve got to go” and the pair hit their buzzers simultaneously.

The talented teenager, who attends Bourne Academy, chose to join Pixie’s team, and the battle rounds will begin airing next Saturday.

Tabi, who grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and moved to the area in 2015, performed at Grantham Music Festival this year and walked away with four trophies.

She has also sang at several events in the summer such as Uffington G Fest on Saturday (July 1) and Bourne Festival last month.