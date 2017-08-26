Rewarding unsung heroes

Coun Jack Mclean was pleased to be asked to sponsor the Volunteer of the Year Award at the forthcoming annual Pride of South Holland Awards.

He said: “The Pride Awards are an excellent opportunity to reward the unsung heroes in our community.

“The event itself highlights kindness and community spirit in all areas of life but it is the volunteering that is after my own heart.

“It will be a privilege to meet these volunteers from around the district and hear about the impact they have made.”

Jack is looking forward to choosing the award winners through the nominations coming in for this category.

The Spalding St John’s ward councillor can be seen clearing litter regularly at the weekends with a group of locals all with the same passion.

He continued: “I chose to sponsor the Volunteer of the Year Award because it fits in with what I do in the community. I work with some great people who enjoy giving back to the community.”

Many activities were arranged this summer to look after the town and surrounding areas.

If you would like to know more and want to nominate someone for this category or any other category, please contact Jan on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call her on 07779 895388.