Retro, Vintage and Modern opens its doors

A retro shop selling ‘giftware, plaques, crates and novelty gifts’ is the latest in a string of ventures by a Gedney Broadgate-based businesswoman.

Michelle Manley announced the opening of ‘Retro Vintage and Modern’ on Saturday with balloons and a cheery ‘We’re open’.

But this isn’t the only business owned by Michelle, as she also owns a unit in Long Sutton Antiques Shop and regularly sells her wares at classic car shows.

Michelle said: “When the opportunity came up to open a shop we decided to give it go.

“We opened on Saturday and it’s ticking along nicely. The customers are very nice. I’m quite a talkative, friendly person and will speak to anybody so it has been great. People come into the shop because nobody else sells what I sell.”

After noticing the empty unit on Park Road in Holbeach, Michelle decided to transform the old Poundshop into a shiny new retro store.

Michelle, continued: “We’re called Retro Vintage and Modern and we sell anything from old stereogram retro units (record players), giftware, metal and wooden plaques, wooden crates and novelty gifts like keyrings, salt and pepper pots, coasters, signs, thermometers or cushions.

“The shop is local to me, as I live in Gedney Broadgate so when I saw it empty I thought I’d give it a go.”

Christmas stock is currently in store as Michelle swears it is never too early to get ready for the gift-giving holiday, especially when she has a shop which sells gifts.

So far the shop has been open just a few days and Michelle is happy with the response customers have given as they entered for the first time.

She added: “On Saturday and today people have said it’s very different and they’ve not seen it before.

“I’ve sold a Prosecco Palace wooden sign, some coasters, crates, fridge magnets, nail files and a couple of metal plaques so far.

“It’s aimed towards a variety of people. We have lots of Christmas gifts and novelty items so we gear towards an array of age groups.

“Customers are drawn into my shop by the crates in the window. I love them.

“We’re open at 10am Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. We close at around 3.30pm or 5pm. We’re playing it by ear to see what works best because it’s still early days.”