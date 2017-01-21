Retiring ’linchpin’ of Holbeach festive lights display is praised

When the small army of volunteers responsible for putting up Holbeach’s annual display of Christmas lights comes together this year, a familiar face will be missing.

After 40 years of being just “one of the team”, Patrick Limming has bowed out gracefully ahead of his 62nd birthday later this year.

But despite the Holbeach businessman’s attempts to downplay his role in getting the town ready for the festive season, Patrick has been praised as a “linchpin” of the Christmas lights team.

Patrick, who is in his 40th year of running J.W. Limming Ltd in Fleet Street, Holbeach, said: “I didn’t want any fuss and, instead, just wanted to bow out quietly.

“There used to be a Holbeach and District Chamber of Trade so I got roped into putting up the Christmas lights through that when my father, Jack Limming, passed away in 1977.

“I was 22 and there used to be a chap with a scaffolding business who very kindly used to let us have scaffolding poles which helped us put the lights up.

“But later, that went against health and safety policies so we had to look at doing other things which evolved over the years.”

Patrick had plenty of praise to give it himself to volunteers from businesses, Holbeach Parish Council and South Holland District Council who have helped, both physically and financially, in supporting the display.

“A lot of people think it’s done by Holbeach Parish Council, but it’s purely through the goodwill of the volunteers and I’m just one of the team,” Patrick said.

Holbeach parish councillor and volunteer Terry Harrington said: “Patrick has been a linchpin of our Christmas Lights Committee for 40 years and he’s been there for so many aspects of the work.

“We’ve worked together so well and we can’t thank him enough for his efforts and hard work.”