Retiring Holbeach musician gives back to help cancer charity

Retired Holbeach musician David Stubbs (67) has raised a staggering £1,150 for the Youth Cancer Trust at a farewell gig in Moulton.

David celebrated just over 50 years in the music business by playing for one last time at The Swan Pub on Sunday, with members of his band Purple Haze also present.

The money raised will go to the Youth Cancer Trust in memory of David and wife Sue’s son Kieran, who died in 2015.

Sue said: “A rocking good time was had by everyone at the last charity gig held to mark David Stubbs’ retirement after over 50 years in the music business.

“All but one of the original Purple Haze band attended, the band that David helped to set up in 1967 when they all

worked together Pettit’s factory opposite The Swan.”

