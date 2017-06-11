Retirement party for Spalding ambulanceman after 35 years

A long-serving ambulanceman is celebrating his retirement from a life on call after 35 years of dedication to his job.

Martin Deprez, of Spalding, marked the end of his time working for East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) with a special get-together with colleagues at The Swan pub in Moulton.

Martin has been an integral part of Spalding Ambulance Station, mentoring many staff over his time in the service Richard Hunter, Ambulance Operations Manager for Lincolnshire, East Midlands Ambulance Service

A grandfather of four, Martin was described as “thoughtful, hard-working and always there to help people“ by those who worked alongside him in the ambulance depot based at Johnson Community Hospital in Pinchbeck.

Richard Hunter, Ambulance Operations Manager for Lincolnshire at EMAS, said: “Martin has been an integral part of Spalding Ambulance Station, mentoring many staff over his time in the service.

“He is highly respected and will be greatly missed by all his friends and colleagues.”

Martin gave support to some of the 186 paramedics employed by EMAS across the East Midlands and Mr Hunter said: “Martin brought up five children, on top of working at the hospital’s ambulance depot, so we wish him well for his retirement.”