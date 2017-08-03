Resurfacing works scheduled for A151 as part of ongoing £6million investment

Resurfacing works are scheduled for A151 near the hamlet of Twenty

The improvements works, which will enhance safety along the A151 in that area, are due to start on Monday, August 7.

The total programme of works is expected to last for three weeks, until Friday, September 1, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

For the duration of the resurfacing works, a full 24-hour road closure of the A151 between Twenty and Guthram Gowt will be in place.

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be via the A151 to A15 to A16 and vice versa.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be replacing road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out. Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”

This scheme forms part of a £6m investment in southeast Lincolnshire’s highways network, designed to improve ride quality, enhance safety and open up new avenues for growth.

Coun Davies added: “Not only will our works make it much easier for people to get around, but they will also unlock new development land.”

