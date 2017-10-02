Restoring the peace at Curlew Centre in Sutton Bridge

Lockable bollards may be installed at the Curlew Centre, in Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge, to stop anti-social users from gaining access.

Parish council chairman John Grimwood said there had been complaints about cars skidding and speeding around the car park behind the centre and loud music being played.

He said bollards could go in the pinch-point between the community centre and the old public toilets to keep people out of that car park at night.

A sleeping policeman could also be installed.

Coun Grimwood said the Curlew Centre would be able to unlock the bollards if they had a big event, but otherwise the spaces at the front of the building should be used.

