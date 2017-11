The Respite Association based in Bicker has received £750 from Welland Lodge as one of three nominations to them from the Masonic Province of Lincolnshire’s New Provincial Benevolent Fund. The cheque was presented to Eilene Keeling by Welland’s David Shepherd and Paul Merry.

The charity provides short term assistance of appropriately qualified staff/care for disabled, sick, elderly or terminally ill people so their carer can take a break.