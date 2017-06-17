Residents move out of doomed care home

Residents are moving out of Hovenden House at Fleet following April’s shock announcement by Leonard Cheshire Disability (LCD) that it will close in August.

MP John Hayes met charity officials in Fleet last week and is pressing for “full financial details about why they are closing”, as well as insisting residents are accommodated in a way they are happy with and staff are properly looked after.

LCD say Hovenden House needs major repairs at “considerable” cost but Mr Hayes says the charity should have invested in a suitable alternative property years ago.

The MP has also expressed surprise that LCD is axing the Fleet home given war hero Leonard Cheshire’s strong ties with Lincolnshire.

Following questions from the Free Press, LCD has not confirmed how many of the 23 residents have moved out or confirmed a final closing date.

A spokesman said: “We have worked closely with all of our residents and their families about their wishes and to help people to choose new homes.

Residents have started moving to these. All other residents are in process of finalising funding for chosen placements.”

He said the charity is “supporting every member of staff to help them make decisions about their future employment, including opportunities with LCD.”