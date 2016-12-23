Rescue deal keeps Tulip Radio station on air in Spalding

Spalding’s community radio station, Tulip Radio, has been saved just hours before it was due to go off air.

A deal between managers of the radio station, based in The Crescent, Spalding, and Peterborough-based charity Hereward Media, was struck at “three minutes to midnight”, according to Tulip Radio management.

The radio station was set to close down last Tuesday after 15 years of broadcasting, including live events such as the annual Spalding Pumpkin Parade, Christmas Lights Switch-on, Tulipmania and Spalding Flower Parade until 2013.

Business manager Jan Whitbourn said: “We were half an hour into what was to be our final show when we received a knock on the door and a very comprehensive offer document was delivered to us.

“We rapidly read it and decided, there and then, not to switch the transmitters off as intended, pending a satisfactory outcome.

“Both myself and Station Manager Chris Carter were unhappy about what we were doing, so to receive some hope was a huge relief.

This was far later an intervention than the eleventh hour, it was more like three minutes to midnight Chris Carter, Station Manager, Tulip Radio, Spalding

“I am looking forward to continuing our outreach to the local community and supporting so many good causes.

“This will be in a way where people can see how they can be part of their local radio station, as well as helping us out with the events we aim to help run in the community.”

Station Manager Chris Carter added: “This was far later an intervention than the eleventh hour, this was more like three minutes to midnight.

“I was on air when the letter from Hereward Media was thrust into my hand after I was already amazed with the offers of support which were coming in.

“But what was being proposed, in this case, offered the exact provision of technical know-how and numbers of volunteers we needed.

“These are both addressed with Hereward Media’s business plan which leaves me both delighted and relieved.”

• Hereward Media made its interest in South Holland known in January when they announced plans to set up a community TV station, with trained volunteers making programmes for viewers in Spalding, Holbeach, Crowland, the Deepings and Bourne.

Station director Alex Geairns said: “Our intention was to have radio in our remit, but with a focus on online broadcasts only.

“However, with Spalding being in our catchment area, this will allow us to ensure the community continues to be able to have a voice on air.

“All I would ask now is for all those who stepped forward in the last few days to help their local radio station, as we did, now follow through with their offers.

“We want to hear from everyone as we need new presenters alongside the established ones and there are many behind-the-scenes roles to be taken as well.

“Community radio is volunteer-driven and you can never have too many people involved.”

To get in touch with Tulip Radio and see how you can help, please email tulip@hereward.media