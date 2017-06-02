Report village vandalism call by South Holland’s police inspector

Villagers have been told to report vandalism in Gosberton after at least two “despicable acts” put youngsters at risk of harm.

A child was hurt after getting on a slide where a bottle had been smashed in a park near Gosberton Academy, while teachers at the school were left to clear up needles and other rubbish left around a bench in the same area.

Whether it’s just an act of mindless vandalism or something more serious, obviously it’s very stupid. Coun Tim Smith, chairman, Gosberton Parish Council

The vandalism was reported at a meeting of Gosberton Parish Council last Monday and police are monitoring the situation.

Coun Tim Smith, parish council chairman, said: “On April 11, a child used the slide where it looked like someone had probably thrown a sauce bottle and smashed it, leaving glass on the slide.

“A local resident reported it to myself and Coun John Clark so we immediately despatched our groundsman who went and cleared it up.

“The child wasn’t badly injured but whether it was just an act of mindless vandalism or something more serious, obviously it’s very stupid.

“Coun Clark also reported at our meeting that rubbish and other stuff was being left around a bench which had been vandalised.

“It’s an old bench that we’re looking to repair, but the school is concerned about some of the items being pushed through its seat, plus the fact that it’s taking staff time and money to clear it up.

“There’s also the fear that they might have missed something whilst clearing up as, traditionally, the bench has been a favourite stop where older people walking to and from the shops can go and have a rest.”

Coun Rodney Grocock, Lincolnshire County Council member for Donington Rural (which includes Gosberton), said: “It’s always a few mindless individuals spoiling it for the majority with these despicable acts.”

Meanwhile, South Holland Community Policing Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “If vandalism is happening, we need to know and then we’ll get patrols out to it as soon as we can.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.