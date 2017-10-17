‘Report drug dealing’ is message from South Holland police inspector

Police are asking the public to report drug dealing following claims from a Donington resident that teenagers there are “walking around

pie-eyed on weed”.

He claimed dealers are supplying almost with impunity, while police must know who they are.

But Spalding-based police inspector Gareth Boxall said: “We have responded to similar reports in Donington and found the claims to be unsubstantiated.

“If members of the community have information about drug use and drug dealing they should report it either to the local police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“Only with a good picture of information are we able to effectively tackle any sort of criminality. Tackling drug use is a complex issue though and not as simple as it may appear.

“I agree that drug use can ruin the lives of youngsters, but I have seen little evidence to suggest a serious drug problem in Donington or indeed anywhere within South Holland.”

