Repeat performance in store

Spalding female choir Mirinesse Singers finished its second season with a performance at Tanglewood Cedar Falls Care Home in the town.

Members of the choir performed to a very appreciative audience.

They sang a varied programme including pieces by John Rutter, some African songs and a couple of “singalong” items: I Do Like To Be Beside The Seaside and It’s A Long Way To Tipperary.

Musical director Samantha Graper said the choir has had a very successful season, in which it has grown bigger and performed a range of interesting music.

She said: “It is always important to remember that music is a gift, which can be uplifting and therapeutic.

“This performance was one of the most enjoyable gigs of the season because it was clearly so appreciated by the audience and we will certainly try to do it again next season.”