Repairs to Spalding road to be cleared for Pumpkin Parade

A section of road in Spalding which was closed for the third time in five months has reopened ahead of tomorrow’s anuual Pumpkin Parade.

Anglian Water engineers worked to repair a damaged valve on a water pipe in St Thomas’s Road, at its junction with Priory Road, over the last few days.

Previously, a burst water main lead to disruption on the same road in June and September.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “We are very sorry for the disruption caused by our repair work on St Thomas’s Road.

“Our engineers have been working hard to replace a damaged valve on a large section of water pipe in the middle of the road.

“It was essential that the valve was replaced to ensure many customers did not suffer a loss to their water supply.

“However, due to the location of the pipe, the road needed to be closed to keep our staff and customers safe.

“The road will be reopened by the end of today (Tuesday).”

