Repairs to collapsed sewer expected to run into new year

Drivers in Spalding should expect more delays as work to repair a collapsed sewer is expected to last well into the new year.

The warning comes from Anglian Water whose engineers have been working at a site in Winsover Road, near its junction with St Thomas’s Road, to mend the sever.

Anglian Water engineers at work in Winsover Road, Spalding.

Passers-by noticed a hole in the road last Wednesday and Anglian Water engineers cordoned off the area as emergency repairs got under way.

But a second sewer collapsed on the same road, near the junction with Hawthorn Bank, later on Wednesday and it is this repair work which is expected to last until at least January 9.

An Anglian Water spokesman said: “Our teams have been on site at Winsover Road in Spalding this week repairing a sewer which has collapsed in two places.

“Repairs to the first section of pipe next to the level crossing have now been completed.

“However, repairs to the pipe further west on Winsover Road, at the junction of Hawthorn Bank, and are expected to take a number of weeks to complete due to the depth of the sewer underground.

“While the work takes place there will be a road closure in place at the junction of Hawthorn Bank, with a traffic diversion in place.

“Access for local residents, pedestrians and the emergency services will be available at all times, and all shops and local businesses will be open as normal.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this causes and would like to thank road users for their patience while this repair work is completed.”

Details about the on going repair work can be found on our website at www.anglianwater.co.uk/your-area