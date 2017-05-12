Repairs on ‘dips’ in Spalding road to last ‘around a week’

Work to repair a busy Spalding road where ‘dips’ have appeared are likely to take about a week, it has been confirmed.

County highways officers have put ‘an emergency road closure’ in place between West Elloe Avenue and Kings Road while Anglian Water and road engineers work together to find out what has caused the problem.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesman said: “Dips have formed on the road so we are making it safe while investigations are undertaken by Anglian Water.

“However, we have had to put an emergency road closure in place between West Elloe Avenue and Kings Road.

“These are temporary repairs which we estimate will take around a week and once this work has been done, the road can reopen until it is clear what further work is required.

“We are liaising with Anglian Water about getting it fixed permanently and whilst the road is closed, the utility company is placing a camera in its water system to locate any problems.”