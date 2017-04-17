Repairs go-ahead confirmed for Saracen’s Head Village Hall

A project to repair Saracen’s Head Village Hall has been backed by parish councillors.

Details of the work needed on the hall, which has been used by community groups for about 40 years, were presented in a report by Saracen’s Head ward member Pam Langstaff.

Problems included poor guttering and brickwork, ageing pipework and drains that were blocked by leaves and gravel.

The report, produced after an inspection of the village hall, also detailed asbestos found in some of the hall’s roof tiling and a leak “causing water to leak through the roof” itself. Councillors agreed that repairs of nearly £2,400, including VAT, should for shared with the village hall committee which manages its upkeep.