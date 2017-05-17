Remembrance service for couple found dead in their home

A remembrance service will be held on Sunday for a Lutton couple found dead in their home last month.

The body of school teacher Bernice Williams (50) was found covered by underlay in a front room of her village home two days after her husband Lawrence Williams (49) was found dead from hanging in a stable block.

Mr Williams’ body was discovered on Friday, April 7 and Mrs Williams on Sunday, April 9. She was identified by DNA testing. Police are treating her death as suspicious.

An inquest into both deaths has been opened and adjourned.

The service will be held in Lutton Church at 2.30pm. All are welcome and refreshments will be available afterwards in the village hall.

