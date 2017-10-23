Remembrance Love on the rocks in Pinchbeck

Have your say

A huge craze for painting and hiding rocks is getting a touching twist in Pinchbeck as people create remembrance tributes to place beside the war memorial.

Facebook group “Love on the rocks Pinchbeck” was set up by lollipop lady Karen Tidwell just over a week ago and there are already 88 members.

Members decorate rocks and hide them around the village.

Rock finders are encouraged to take a picture to upload on Facebook, and then have a choice of re-hiding the rock or taking it home.

So far, the group has put out around 20 rocks to delight finders.

Karen (56) says children are loving the craze.

“Their faces when they find one is brilliant,” said Karen. “It’s spreading the love. It’s not totally my idea. It’s countrywide. I have just copied the idea and brought it to Pinchbeck.”

Karen has created her own remembrance tributes and placed them at the village war memorial and is keen to see more put there as we approach Remembrance Day.

She said: “I put two on, somebody else had put one on and I know there is another one going down.

“I am trying to get the community involved in laying a memorial rock for Remembrance Day.”

Karen goes on lollipop duty at Pinchbeck East Primary School and is enjoying the response from children to the Love on the Rocks phenomenon.

She’s also created her own Love on the Rocks dynasty as her three daughters are involved as are her six grandchildren.

Karen said: “We have got one mum that’s painting rocks and she’s got so into it that she sent her husband out to buy some large stones.

“She spent £15 on a bag of duck stones.”

Rocks can be painted to any design and Karen says one has been created in Pinchbeck on a pink theme to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Research.

Karen uses acrylic paints or Sharpies before weather-proofing her designs,

The craze started off in America.

There’s a USA Facebook Group called Love on the Rocks and Love on the Rocks UK is one of many Facebook groups set up on this side of The Atlantic.

Love on the Rocks UK has nearly 40,000 members.

One post on the UK site features a little girl who was excited by her rock finds and inspired to create her own. She was reportedly sitting painting with daddy.

A report in Metro is headlined: “Move over fidget spinners, the latest craze is painting rocks”.

• Yarnstorming or yarn bombing is another worldwide craze that hit South Holland.

In 2016 some colourful, knitted figures mysteriously appeared by the riverside to brighten up Spalding ... and they were created by a group of nannas.

