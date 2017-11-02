Remembrance events in Spalding

The Spalding branch of the Royal British Legion is holding three Remembrance events next week.

On Friday, November 10 there will be a short service at the war graves in Spalding cemetery, starting at 10.55am, followed by crosses being laid on the war graves.

On Saturday, November 11 there will be a service of remembrance and a wreath laying ceremony at the memorial tree in Springfields shopping outlet in Spalding, assembling outside Cotton Trader.

On Sunday, November 12, there is a remembrance parade, forming in Market Place at 10.15am, ready to march to the Ayscoughfee Gardens war memorial for 11am when there will be a silence and service of remembrance conducted by Rev John Bennett and led by the choir of St Mary and St Nicolas.