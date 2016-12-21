Remember road crash victims for Christmas

An opportunity to remember people who have lost their lives in road crashes across Lincolnshire is taking place in Wyberton tomorrow.

People can take battery-powered candles to a memoral site at Westgate Woods, off Old Hammond Beck Bank Road, and leave them there until Boxing Day when they have to be removed.

The memorial has been set up by Anne Bourne whose daughter Louise Nuttell (35), of Swineshead, was one of four people who died in a crash on the A52 in April 2004.

Anne is behind the Lincolnshire Roads Victims Memorial Appeal which aims to create a special area in Westgate Woods dedicated to the memory of all road crash victims in the county.

For more details, call Anne on 01205 367892.