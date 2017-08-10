Relief as pothole repair work begins

Long-awaited resurfacing work is underway in towns and villages as part of an ongoing £6 million investment.

Work has been completed in parts of both Quadring and Gosberton and was scheduled to start on the A151 near the hamlet of Twenty earlier this week.

This photo shows the size of the potholes in Sarah Gate Lane, Quadring, before repair work began. (Photo supplied).

It is part of a huge investment in south east Lincolnshire’s highways network, designed to improve our roads.

The work was met with relief from homeowners in Sarah Gate Lane in Quadring, where potholes were making it difficult to get down the road.

One resident said: “It’s about time the road has been fixed. I’ve lived here eight years and this is the first time I can remember the road being done.

“It was getting in such a state that it was becoming difficult to drive the car to get to our home.

“The potholes must have been about 10cm deep and 150cm in length. They were like craters!”

Donington, Fleet, Gedney Broadgate, Gosberton Clough and Risegate, Holbeach St Marks and St Matthew are also among those where resurfacing work is scheduled or has been completed this summer.

Other places are: Long Sutton, Pinchbeck and Pinchbeck West, Spalding, Surfleet, Sutton Bridge, Sutton St James, Sutton St Edmund, Tydd St Mary, Weston and Weston Hills, Moulton, Whaplode and Whaplode Drove.

Speaking about the resurfacing work in last week’s Spalding Guardian, Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be replacing road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.

“Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”

The work on the A151 near Twenty is expected to last for three weeks (from Monday, August 7) - until September 1, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

For the duration of the resurfacing works, a full 24-hour road closure of the A151 between Twenty and Guthram Gowt will be in place,

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be via the A151 to A15 to A16 and vice versa.

A full list of resurfacing work being carried out by Lincolnshire County Council can be found on its website.

Go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk and search for road surfacing and dressing.

Potholes can also be reported on line via www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting

To do this you will need to create an account and password when you click on the above link.

