Regretted actions after eviction from nightclub

A man who shouted at doorstaff and police after being ejected from a nightclub during an Easter weekend night out said he “regretted” his actions when he appeared in court on Monday.

Ashley Cunningham (25), of Foremans Bridge, Sutton St James, pleaded guilty to a single charge of being drunk and disorderly in King’s Lynn during a hearing before the town’s magistrates.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said police were on duty in Norfolk Street during the early hours of Easter Sunday, April 16, when they became aware of Cunningham behaving aggressively in the area.

The court was told he had previously been ejected from a nightclub, which was not named in the proceedings, and was repeatedly told by officers to leave the area, but did not do so.

Miss Foster said that, although he placed his hands on one of the officers who responded to the incident, the decision was made not to charge him with an offence of assault.

However, he was arrested after he continued to behave aggressively towards the officers.

Cunningham, who represented himself during the hearing, admitted that he had been drunk at the time of the incident and had not eaten enough during the day to mitigate the effects.

He told the bench: “I regret what I did that night. It won’t happen again.”

He was fined £65 for the offence and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs, plus a £30 victim surcharge.