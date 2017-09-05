Register to vote in Bourne and Deeping

Homes in Bourne and the Deepings have been sent reminder letters to fill in the annual voter registration forms.

All households are asked to reply even if their personal details are unchanged so South Kesteven District Council’s (SKDC) electoral register is up to date.

This can be done by post, online, telephone or text.

Anyone with questions can contact the SKDC elections team on 01476 40 60 80, email elections@southkesteven.gov.uk or visit www.southkesteven.gov.uk/annualcanvas