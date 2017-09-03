Refreshed and raring to go again

CABINET CALL: By South Holland District Council deputy leader Coun Nick Worth

The summer holidays brings with it renewed optimism, energy and this summer even some hot and dry weather when it was most needed.

Most needed by farmers in South Holland to bring in the harvest, be that wheat, barley, rapeseed, onions, curly kale, cauliflowers or cut flowers, depending on the demands of supermarkets, who in turn base their demands on weather-related consumption by us.

The hotter the weather, the bigger demand for salads is an example of that.

As a district council we can do little about the weather, but through our Grants4Growth programme we do encourage our businesses to be more efficient and use the most advanced technologies which in turn helps reduce both their carbon footprint as well as increasing their output, making them leaders in their field and competitive on the world market.

As a district council we continually strive to be more efficient ourselves, so that you get a better service and better value for your council tax.

Over the coming months, with budget setting getting under way, we will be looking at ways to sweat our assets such as the South Holland Centre, Priory Road offices, Ayscoughfee Hall and the Castle Sports complex to ensure they generate more income and cost the tax payer less while still providing the service you expect.

Fresh back from our holidays, councillors and officers will be bringing renewed energy to these projects, new initiatives and ideas to be debated and later implemented.

Some will no doubt provide hot topics for debate in the local press and that should be welcomed and taken on board.

On the subject of hot topics, at the time of writing, Holbeach was once again the hottest place in the UK.

Over the last ten years Holbeach has been named as both the hottest and coldest place in the UK and one of the driest as well.

That means we have to adapt, which is one of the reasons that one of our key priorities is water retention and on the reverse side, flood prevention, which is so important to the future of our agricultural and horticultural industries in South Holland.

