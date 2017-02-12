Redesign needed for homes on Spalding EMG site

A bid to build 48 affordable homes on the EMG Hyundai site in St John’s Road has stumbled because two of the properties were required to share public open space.

South Holland District Council’s planning committee refused the application from Kaplan Property Group, but has invited the developer to come back with a revised layout.

Committee chairman Coun Roger Gambba-Jones said all councillors had dealt with problems arising from residents living cheek by jowl with public open space.

He said: “It will turn life in those houses into a misery, especially if you have a good summer. It may be affordable but not affordable at any cost.”

The development when built would be managed by Waterloo Homes and comprise of a mixture of flats and houses – ten houses and six flats are set aside for affordable rent and the remainder for shared ownership.

Members welcomed provision of 100 per cent affordable housing so close to the town centre.

Coun Harry Drury said: “I have seen sites that are managed by Waterloo Homes. They are a good, reputable company.”

Some councillors criticised the “bland” design of the homes.

Coun Laura Eldridge said she was “sick to the back teeth” of generic homes and wanted to see a style of housing that she would be proud to put her name to.

Motor dealership EMG, the current occupiers of the site, are due to move out to twin sites in Elsoms Way, Pinchbeck.

