Recycling options for Christmas trees in South Holland

Fresh advice on what to do with real Christmas trees in South Holland is coming from both regional and national levels of government.

A campaign to recycle or even reuse Christmas trees is under way led by the Government and Lincolnshire County Council.

Trees can also be composted, taken to Spalding’s Household Waste Recycling Centre in West Elloe Avenue or put out to be collected as waste.

Local Government Minister Marcus Jones MP said: “When the festive season comes to an end and the clean-up operation begins, we should make sure we are all doing our bit for the environment.

“Reusing or recycling your Christmas tree is not only good for the planet it means your local council doesn’t have to waste money on landfill.

“Nobody wants to spend January dodging old trees littering the streets and many councils offer special Christmas tree-cycling services so I would urge local people to find out what schemes are running in their area.”

Coun Reg Shore, Executive Councillor for Waste and Recycling at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “There are a variety of services on offer to help residents get rid of their old trees.

“The best option is to take your old tree to your nearest Household Waste Recycling Centre as from there, the trees are collected, shredded and made into compost.

“Alternatively, you can cut your old trees up and put them in your garden waste bin to be taken away when collections start in the New Year and for a few weeks afterwards.”