Record wins for Jack at Lincolnshire Show

It was a ‘blue day’ – in a good way for young sheep handler Jack Gratton from Whaplode at this year’s Lincolnshire Show.

The 15-year-old scooped three second prize rosettes on day one, and another on day two.

Jack got into handling sheep as a hobby and said: “I have some little bits of grass where I keep the sheep, including a 4/5 acre field at my grandad’s.

“I now have about 40 sheep altogether, and 28 breeding ewes. I used to breed chickens before I moved onto sheep.”

Proudly posing with female Texel-Beltex sheep Charm, he showed off his rosettes at the event, which was held at the Lincolnshire Showground.

In the commercial classes he won second prize in the pair of shearling ewes competition, second in the pair of ewe lambs, and second in the heavyweight pair of lambs. He also came second in the Young Sheep Handler competition.

Jack first showed his sheep at the Lincolnshire Show at just 12-years-old, with a yearling ewe loaned to him by Andrew Vernon, of Moulton.

He added: “Each year, I’ve got better awards. I’m going for first prizes next year.”

Family friend Keith Collin was at the show with him.