Record set for charity after Spalding family fun day

An annual Spalding garden party has raised a record-breaking sum for a charity helping vulnerable young women.

Karis House hosted its biggest fundraiser of the year, with a barbecue, face painting, bouncy castle, auction and games bringing families to the event.

Karis House garden party organisers Jenny Tedbury, Charlotte Crane, Zoe Coleman and Carly Wilkinson. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG090717-132TW.

There was also a performance by Polka Dot Dance Academy and visits from police and fire crews based in the town.

Jenny Tedbury, executive director of Karis House and parent charity The Lighthouse Project, said: “It went really well and we had our best year ever, raising £1,200 compared to £900 last year.

“We had lots of visitors who weren’t from our church (The Lighthouse) and it was good to see the day well-supported by the local community.”

The funds raised will be split between Karis House and The Lighthouse Project, a registered charity which helps young women with emotional, mental and psychological issues.

It went really well, we had our best year ever and it was good to see the day well-supported by the local community Jenny Tedbury, executive director of Karis House, Spalding

Karis House itself opened in 2012 and its first garden party was held a year later to help fund its work.

Staff member Charlotte Crane said: “It started out as a fundraising idea for Karis House.

“But it’s now turned into a nice event where people from the community can come together in a family atmosphere.”