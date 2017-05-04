Recall warning on children’s nightlight

Parents have been warned to stop using a children’s nightlight by Lincs Trading Standards after one overheated.

PThe ‘Carry & Hang Nightlight - Bunny’ or ‘Carry & Hang Nightlight - Bear’ made by Brother Max should be returned to where it was purchased and the company emailed to obtain a refund.

Carry& Hang bunny nightlight.

The incident is being fully investigated and due to the potentially serious nature of the risk, Brother Max has taken a precautionary decision to voluntarily recall the products until further notice.

If you are in possession of of a Carry & Hang Nightlight, you should stop using it immediately and unplug at the mains. Please then email the company’s helpline for a refund on family@brothermax.com.