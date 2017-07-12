Reasons for celebration at Swineshead Pre-School

Leavers who will be starting primary school in September sang to their mums at the award-winning village pre-school last Wednesday.

Lily and Stacey Fixter play a game of hook-a-duck at Swineshead Pre-School. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG050717-128TW.

The open day also featured stalls, games like hook-a-duck and hook-a-fish, raffle and a tour of the pre-school in North End.

It was also a chance for the pre-school to celebrate its Highly Commended honour for the Central England region at the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) Nursery Awards held at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.

Nursery manager Carolynn Fletcher said: “We held an open day to celebrate the children who are leaving us.

“There was a chance for our new parents to look around the building, while the children were making potions out of vinegar.

Nursery worker Carrie Blackamore paints Lottie Purdy's face at Swineshead Pre-School. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG050717-132TW.

“We also celebrated going to the NDNA finals where we got a certificate for being highly commended as Nursery of the Year in the Midlands.

“The host for the day was Johnny Ball and he signed copies of his books for us.”

The award came after Carolynn and her staff won the Pre-School of the Year prize at the 2016 Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Eduation Awards, as well as it making it to the finals of last year’s Nursery World Awards.