Reaping harvest rewards at Fleet Baptist Church

Around 30 people enjoyed a harvest supper at Fleet Baptist Church and were treated to table service thanks to Pastor Ross Dean and a team of organisers.

After the supper, the pastor swapped his apron for the auctioneer’s hammer, selling off donated gifts which raised more than £200.

Joyce Waterfall, one of the team who helped stage the supper, said: “It was very successful.

“We were very pleased and the amount of gifts we received was very good.”

Also among those helping were Annette Dean, Barbara Green, Margaret Elston and Pam Caccavale.

