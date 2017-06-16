Rapper’s biggest audience to date as he appears on Rob Jones show

Swineshead-based rapper Luke Settle (aka HYBRiD) is coming back down to earth after performing to more than 15,000 people on Essex radio Time 107.5.

Luke chatted with host Rob Jones (pictured) and performed his work live on air.

He said: “For a musician based in Swineshead, Lincolnshire, this was a huge step into the country’s capital.”

Luke has been writing music since he was 14 and has a home studio in which he writes, mixes and masters all his own tracks.

Click here to see the Facebook Live feed of Luke’s appearance on the show.