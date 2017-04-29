Raising money for research into Motor Neurone Disease

Big-hearted people turned out to help make a huge ‘art attack’ in Spalding’s Ayscoughfee Gardens to raise awareness of a rare medical condition.

Thousands of pennies were used to create a picture of a lorry as a tribute to Andrew Grantham, who died aged 50 from Motor Neurone Disease three years ago, and David Southwell (53), from Bourne, who currently has the condition.

Quinn and Nyall Richardson help lay the pennies.

Andrew’s sister-in-law and David’s cousin Liz Grantham, said: “We had quite a few people coming down to help us make the picture, including people who were just passing by, and even a wedding party who were in the gardens having their pictures taken.

“We are still counting up all the money we raised but so far it’s about £750.

“We also chatted to people about Motor Neurone Disease and explained more about the condition.

“People donated coins but also some notes. It was lovely to see so many people getting involved. One teenage boy, when he found out what we were doing said ‘here’s a quid.’”

Liz was joined by friends and family to create the picture in the gardens on Easter Saturday and the money raised will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

There is currently no known cure for Motor Neurone Disease, which is also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

It affects around two in every 100,000 people in the UK each year.

The condition progressively damages parts of the nervous system, leading to muscle weakness, often with visible wasting of the muscles.

It occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord stop working properly, affecting tasks such as walking and speaking.