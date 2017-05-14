Raising a glass of gin for charity

A fundraising event looks to be just the tonic for the Spalding Lions.

Former Gleed Girls School (now Spalding Academy) student, and ex-army combat support Tracie Sharp, is running two gin taster events to help raise funds for the charitable club.

Tracie Sharp.

The first is on Thursday, May 18, at 7.30pm at Mulberry’s Bar at The Chequers in Swan Street, with just a handful of tickets left.

With it being so popular, she agreed to do a second one at the same venue on June 2. That one has already sold out and she is thinking about putting on a third.

Tracie (49), who worked in the Royal Corps of Signals in the army, started her company ‘Platinum Events’ a year and a half ago.

Now based in Portsmouth, she was asked by her step-dad John Steel (membership chairman for the Spalding Lions) if she would put on a gin event in the town.

She said: “Gin is the ‘in’ thing at the moment and taster events are one of the arms of my company.

“It’s £20 a ticket and people get seven shots of gin to try on the night, including a gin cocktail.

“There are about 54 different gins on the market at the moment and there is a new one coming out every single day.

“It started with me putting a post out on the Spalding Lions Facebook page and tickets were quickly almost sold out.

“Mulberry’s Bar at Chequers have kindly donated the room free of charge. I’m already thinking about organising a third event.

“People will get to try the gins with different tonics and I’ll be showing them what the perfect serve is.”

Last year, British drinkers are said to have drunk around the equivalent of 1.12 billion gin and tonics - according to the Wine and Spirit Trade Association.

○ Anybody who would like the last remaining tickets for the evening on May 18 can call John Steel on 07747 625036.