Quiz pair enter TV den to crack code

A pair of quiz buffs from Spalding have dared to crack a safe full of cash on daytime TV.

Ben Clarke and Ricki Kendall, both 41, are contestants on BBC TV’s The Code where they stand to win a share of at least £3,000.

But viewers, including family and friends of the pair at Spalding Baptist Church, will have to catch up with yesterday’s show before finding out how they get on today on BBC 1 at 2.15pm.

Ben, a married dad-of-two who works in local government, said: “Ricki and I appeared on The Code after he spotted a notice on the BBC website that they were seeking contestants.

“We are always keen to have a go at quizzes and competitions so along with our team-mate and mutual friend Jon Tuffs, of Peterborough, we thought The Code sounded like a fun challenge.

“Everyone at the BBC was great and it has maintained our enthusiasm for such things.

“So there is no doubt in our minds that we will be tackling another TV quiz show sometime soon.”