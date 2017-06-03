Quiet bank holiday weekend for policing in South Holland

South Holland experienced a trouble-free bank holiday weekend despite a 25 per cent rise in cases reported.

The Spring Bank Holiday period saw nearly 200 reports to police, compared to a weekly average of 155, according to South Holland community policing inspector Gareth Boxall.

During the weekend, the second Spalding Beer and Music Festival took place and police were only needed once to deal with someone suspected of having drugs.

Inspector Boxall said: “We were pleased to have visited the festival on a number of occasions over the weekend to speak with organisers and visitors.

“The event appeared to have been well-run and there was only one call for service which was from staff who had proactively requested assistance in removing someone suspected of possessing drugs.

“Police searched the individual but no drugs were found and they left the event without further incident.

“I am grateful to my officers for the extra hours worked by them during the weekend.”