Quadring resident Kath celebrates 100th birthday

In July 1917, race riots were breaking out in America, a vision of the Virgin Mary appeared to children in Portugal and the British Royal Family changed its name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor.

And on the 13th of that month, Kathleen Brice was born to Robert and Rebecca Sharman in Sutterton. One hundred years later, a few miles down the road from her birthplace, Kath celebrated her 100th birthday at Stonehaven Residential Home in Quadring.

She was joined by son Terry Pell, of Pinchbeck, and daughter Margaret Harwood, of Swineshead, plus 60 guests.

Kath was the fifth of eight children and, after leaving school, went into service with Drinkhall Butchers at Donington.

She met Walter Pell and married him in 1939, the couple buying a house in Bicker Road, Donington, and running a grocery business.

Kath looked after the business while Walter went to war and when he returned, they bought a shop in Church Street. The couple had two children, Terry and Margaret.

They moved to a bungalow in Chestnut Avenue and she worked at Bank House in Gosberton as a carer for 20 years. Sadly, Walter died in 1978.

But happiness came again for Kath and she met Albert Brice and they were married in October 1981. The couple loved their holidays and also took blind people away for breaks. They also enjoyed gardening.

Albert died in August 1997 and Kath stayed at the bungalow until she had to go to hospital in April 2015 and then moved in to Stonehaven.

She is a granny to Wendy, Nigel, Sandra, Sharon and Mark and a great-granny to Emma, Vicky, Peter, Rebecca, Zoe, Joe, Aron, Ross and Ben. She is a great-great-granny to John and Freddie and also has three sister-in-laws and several nephews and nieces.

She has also belonged to the British Legion, Red Cross, Mothers Union, Women’s Fellowship and worshipped at three Methodist chapels.