Quadring pupils win big as new play area is installed

The right numbers have come up for children at Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School with a £10,000 boost to their playtimes.

A new playground and outdoor gym equipment has been installed at the school, funded by a grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

Our children love the new play equipment but we have a number of parents and grandparents who use it because it’s here for the community to use James Kelwick, Head Teacher, Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School

Parents, governors and staff who form the Friends of Quadring School also contributed to the funds needed to install the new play equipment which can be used by both children and adults.

Head teacher James Kelwick said: “We wanted to improve our existing trim trail which has now been demolished as it was wooden and rotten.

“So we started investigating what we could put in its place and we found a company in Leicester called Tyre Parks which works alongside the Big Lottery Fund.

“We applied to the fund for a grant and it gave us £10,000, with the Friends of Quadring School helping as well to pay for the play equipment to be installed.”

The school has also increased the number of parking spaces for parents of pupils.

Mr Kelwick said: “Our children love the new play equipment and, as a school, we like to be very active by competing in the Boston and District Primary Schools tournaments.

“But we have a number of parents and grandparents who use the play equipment as well because it’s here for the community to use.”

